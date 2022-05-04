Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani calls for bandh on June 1

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD/GUWAHATI: Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday declared a “Gujarat bandh” on June 1 if the state government fails to fulfill his demands which include fair probe into 22 cases of exam paper leak, withdrawal of cases against SCs in Una, and action on alleged drug smuggling through the Mundra port.

Reaching Ahmedabad after spending nine days in Assam jail, Mevani questioned the intention of the Assam Police. “I was jailed for nine days and suffered but didn’t complain. Assam’s judiciary called a spade a spade that the FIR is frivolous. It was done at the behest of their bosses in Delhi.” Meanwhile, the Assam Police will challenge the bail granted to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in the case of “assaulting” a police officer.

It is learnt the investigating officer of Barpeta Road Police Station will file a petition in the Gauhati High Court through the public prosecutor (PP). The state government is also likely to separately challenge the bail. The state’s Advocate General (AG) Debojit Saikia told this newspaper, “We are discussing the matter. You will get to know our line (of action) by Thursday.”

Hearing a petition of the state government on the order of the Sessions Court, Barpeta, on Monday, the Gauhati High Court stated: “The State of Assam through its PP shall be at liberty to challenge the said order…”