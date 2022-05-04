STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani calls for bandh on June 1

Reaching Ahmedabad after spending nine days in Assam jail, Mevani questioned the intention of the Assam Police.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD/GUWAHATI:  Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday declared a “Gujarat bandh” on June 1 if the state government fails to fulfill his demands which include fair probe into 22 cases of exam paper leak, withdrawal of cases against SCs in Una, and action on alleged drug smuggling through the Mundra port. 

Reaching Ahmedabad after spending nine days in Assam jail, Mevani questioned the intention of the Assam Police. “I was jailed for nine days and suffered but didn’t complain. Assam’s judiciary called a spade a spade that the FIR is frivolous. It was done at the behest of their bosses in Delhi.” Meanwhile, the Assam Police will challenge the bail granted to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani in the case of “assaulting” a police officer. 

It is learnt the investigating officer of Barpeta Road Police Station will file a petition in the Gauhati High Court through the public prosecutor (PP). The state government is also likely to separately challenge the bail. The state’s Advocate General (AG) Debojit Saikia told this newspaper, “We are discussing the matter. You will get to know our line (of action) by Thursday.” 

Hearing a petition of the state government on the order of the Sessions Court, Barpeta, on Monday, the Gauhati High Court stated: “The State of Assam through its PP shall be at liberty to challenge the said order…”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jignesh Mevani Bandh Gujarat bandh Jignesh Mevani
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp