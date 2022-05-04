STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Tribal MLA of Congress joins BJP

In a jolt to opposition Congress in Gujarat, where elections are due this year, an  influential tribal MLA of the party resigned the legislator post and joined the ruling BJP on Tuesday. 

Published: 04th May 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  In a jolt to opposition Congress in Gujarat, where elections are due this year, an 
influential tribal MLA of the party resigned the legislator post and joined the ruling BJP on Tuesday. 
Khedbramha MLA Ashwin Kotwal tendered his resignation to Assembly Speaker Neemaben Acharya and later joined the saffron party in the presence of state chief C R Patil at Gujarat BJP headquarters ‘Shree Kamalam’. With Kotwal’s resignation, the strength of Congress in the Assembly has come down to 63. The ruling camp has 111 MLAs. Kotwal, who hails from the tribal community, is keen to contest the next election.

The resignation comes amid efforts of the ruling party to woo tribal voters, a vote bank of the Congress.
After joining the BJP, Kotwal told mediapersons that he was impressed by the Prime Minister’s “development work”. The turncoat said in 2007, when he was elected as MLA on a Congress ticket for the first time, he had met Modi in Gandhinagar. “Since then I may have been in the Congress but Modi has been residing in my heart,” he said.

Political analyst Mani Patel said Kotwal’s move would help the BJP. “He has been winning Khedbrahma for the last three terms, and he is influential. Tribal voters in north Gujarat have been with Congress till now. BJP has brought in Kotwal to break the tribal vote bank of the grand old party.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Gujarat elections BJP Congress
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp