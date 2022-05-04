STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'I wish they didn't trade barbs': Fadnavis on spats between his wife, CM Thackeray

NAGPUR: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said he wished his wife Amruta Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray did not have acrimonious exchanges.

The former chief minister was responding to a reporter's question about a recent exchange of barbs between his wife and Thackeray.

"See, there is one similarity between CM Uddhav ji and my wife. Uddhav ji does not stop taunting, and my wife does not stop reacting to unwarranted statements," he said.

"I feel that as chief minister, Uddhav ji should maintain his level high, and if anything is said, my wife should not respond. Such things should be ignored. (But) It is their issue, I will not say anything more," Fadnavis said.

Amruta Fadnavis, a banker by profession, is active on Twitter and often takes swipes at the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government.

Recently, after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh ordered removal of loudspeakers from religious places, she called out Thackeray without naming him, tweeting "Ae bhogi, kuch to seekho hamare yogi se (Oh pleasure-seeker, learn something from our Yogi)."

Later, Thackeray took a jibe at her.

He was shocked to know that the state's chief secretary Manukumar Srivastava sings, he said at an event, adding, "I thought till today only one person sings."

Amruta Fadnavis, who is also a singer, retaliated by referring to an Enforcement Directorate action against the chief minister's brother-in-law.

"I thought only you were a billionaire. I was shocked to know even your wife's brother is a billionaire," she tweeted, tagging a news report.

