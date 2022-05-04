India, like US, Israel, won’t stay mum on border issues: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday claimed that India had joined the likes of the United States and Israel in hitting back at those tampering with their borders. Speaking after inaugurating Nrupatunga University, Shah also highlighted the importance of the Union Government’s decision of abrogating Article 370 and the surgical strike following the Pulwama attack.

“Before 2014, you all know what the response of the Centre was towards Pakistan-sponsored terrorists... they merely issued statements. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, terrorist attacks took place in Uri in 2016 and Pulwama in 2019... we carried out surgical and air strikes within 10 days inside Pakistan,” Shah said.

“Some people question how it (surgical and air strike) had any effect. I want to tell them it has had a huge impact. The entire world knows that one can meddle with India’s border... otherwise a befitting reply will be given,” Shah added. He said that earlier only two nations — the US and Israel — used to retaliate when some other country meddled with their borders. “Now, India has joined the league,” he added. “August. 5, 2019 will be written in India’s history in golden letters. Modi has connected Kashmir with India forever by removing Article 370,” he said.

Shah also congratulated the Bommai-led BJP government in Karnataka after it was the first state in the country to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) by setting up a task force. “The goal has also been set for India’s responsibility to guide the world as Vishwaguru by the time it commemorates the centenary year of Independence by becoming knowledge super power. In the new education policy, emphasis is given for the fundamental basis of education that should be in the local language,” he said.