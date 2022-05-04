Intense fight for Uttarakhand's Champawat constituency

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: With the date of the by-election to Champawat Assembly constituency announced, both ruling BJP and opposition Congress are gearing up for an intense fight. The bypoll is scheduled for May 31.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be contesting the seat, which was vacated by BJP MLA Kailash Gehtodi.

“The people of Champawat have been supportive to the party and the CM will win the poll,” state BJP chief Madan Kaushik exuded confidence. The contest is most likely to be tilted in the favor of the ruling BJP. The Congress has yet to name its candidate.

Even though Dhami had failed to win his Khatima seat in the recent Assembly poll, the saffron party decided to keep him as the CM. Last month, the party concluded that the chief minister lost the election due to internal sabotage.