STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra Minister orders action against MNS leader for 'misbehaviour' with woman cop

A woman constable fell down and was injured in a melee outside MNS chief Raj Thackeray's house in central Mumbai earlier in the day as several party workers were detained by police.

Published: 04th May 2022 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Shambhuraj Desai on Wednesday asked police to take action against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande for allegedly misbehaving with a woman constable.

A woman constable fell down and was injured in a melee outside MNS chief Raj Thackeray's house in central Mumbai earlier in the day as several party workers were detained by police.

Desai tweeted in the evening, saying he had taken serious cognizance of this "misbehaviour".

"I have asked Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey to take immediate action," the minister said.

A case was being registered against Deshpande, said an official of the local police station.

Police on Wednesday detained several MNS workers gathered outside Thackeray's residence here, a day after Thackeray urged people to play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers wherever they hear loudspeakers blaring 'azaan' or Muslim call to prayer.

Deshpande and Santosh Dhuri, another MNS leader, managed to leave in a vehicle as police tried to catch them.

The woman constable fell during this melee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MNS Maharashtra
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp