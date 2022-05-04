Media One ban case: Supreme Court reiterates it will examine legality of sealed covers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while granting four weeks to the central government to give reasons for the ban on the Malayalam news channel Media One, reiterated it will examine the issue of legality of sealed covers.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for the channel said that the issue needs to be decided.

"... Even recently in the arrest of a Gujarat MLA in Assam, sealed cover was sought to be submitted. The court has to examine this authoritatively," he said.

“The respondents need more time to file a counter...we will grant it to them,” Justice DY Chandrachud said.

On the last date of hearing, the top court had adjourned the matter after the Union government had circulated a letter on April 6 citing discussions over the counter affidavit at a 'senior level' which would require some time.

The Supreme Court on March 15 had passed an interim order staying the telecast ban imposed on Malayalam news channel Media One by the central government. The question relating to disclosing of the files that led to revocation to the channel will be

kept open, the court had added in its March 15 order.

"We are of the view that the case of grant of interim relief has been made out. We order and direct that the Union government order revoking security clearance of Madhyaman Broadcasting Limited stands stayed pending further orders. The petitioners shall be permitted to continue operating the news and current affairs channel Media One on the same basis as the channel was being operated prior to the revocation of clearance," the top court order dated March 15 said.

The March 15 order was passed challenging an order by the Kerala High Court that had upheld the ban on the channel.