STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Media One ban case: Supreme Court reiterates it will examine legality of sealed covers

The Supreme Court on March 15 had passed an interim order staying the telecast ban imposed on Malayalam news channel Media One by the central government

Published: 04th May 2022 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, while granting four weeks to the central government to give reasons for the ban on the Malayalam news channel Media One, reiterated it will examine the issue of legality of sealed covers.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave appearing for the channel said that the issue needs to be decided.

"... Even recently in the arrest of a Gujarat MLA in Assam, sealed cover was sought to be submitted. The court has to examine this authoritatively," he said.

“The respondents need more time to file a counter...we will grant it to them,” Justice DY Chandrachud said.

On the last date of hearing, the top court had adjourned the matter after the Union government had circulated a letter on April 6 citing discussions over the counter affidavit at a 'senior level' which would require some time.

ALSO READ: Sword hanging over Perarivalan's head, can't shut our eyes: SC to Centre on mercy plea

The Supreme Court on March 15 had passed an interim order staying the telecast ban imposed on Malayalam news channel Media One by the central government. The question relating to disclosing of the files that led to revocation to the channel will be
kept open, the court had added in its March 15 order.

"We are of the view that the case of grant of interim relief has been made out. We order and direct that the Union government order revoking security clearance of Madhyaman Broadcasting Limited stands stayed pending further orders. The petitioners shall be permitted to continue operating the news and current affairs channel Media One on the same basis as the channel was being operated prior to the revocation of clearance," the top court order dated March 15 said.

The March 15 order was passed challenging an order by the Kerala High Court that had upheld the ban on the channel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Media One
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp