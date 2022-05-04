Modi gives ‘Chalo India’ call to Danes

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Indian diaspora in Denmark to convince five nationals of the European nation to travel to India every year. Accompanied by his counterpart Mette Frederiksen, the Prime Minister also urged the Danish nationals to consider coming to India to seek solace for the challenges they are facing in their lives.

“Start a Chalo India campaign and suggest the places that these people can visit across the country,” PM Modi said, adding that this would enable people of Denmark to understand India better. An audience of about 1,000 Indians, consisting of students, researchers, professionals and business persons, living in Denmark, greeted Modi amidst chanting of slogans like Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Mataram.

He talked about known Danish physicist Neil Bohr, who made foundational contributions to understanding atomic structure and quantum theory for which he received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1922. Bhor was also a philosopher and a promoter of scientific research. “I wonder how many of you are aware that whenever Neil Bohr was in doubt, he would consult the Upanishads to solve them?” Modi asked the gathering.

Frederiksen was pleasantly surprised at the way Modi was greeted by the audience, with some of them shrieking with joy. PM Modi thanked her and recalled that she was the first leader to visit India after Covid restrictions were eased last October. “India is proud to have contributed in saving the lives of people by introducing its vaccine that was readily available and affordable,” Modi said.