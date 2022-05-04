STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea in apex court for sign language interpreters at PM, CM briefings

Of the total disabled population, 7.5% is speech impaired and 5.8% suffers from hearing impairment, according to the 2011 Census. 

Published: 04th May 2022 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Sign Language

For representational purposes

By Prathma Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre and the state governments on a petition seeking direction for having sign language interpreters in all press briefings by the prime minister, all Union ministers, chief ministers and states ministers in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

A bench of Justices S A Nazeer and Vikram Nath was hearing the plea filed by a disability rights activist and the first visually impaired woman advocate practising at the Madras High Court, M Karpagam. The petition stated that nearly 2.1% of the population in India is disabled, according to the Census 2011, while the World Bank estimates the figure to be much higher at 10-15% of the population in the country. Of the total disabled population, 7.5% is speech impaired and 5.8% suffers from hearing impairment, according to the 2011 Census. 

These people had an equal right to information and communication, the petition contended. Section 42 of the 2016 Act says it is the duty of the government to provide facilities, including sign language interpreters, for persons with hearing and speech impaired to make information and communication accessible to this section, the plea filed by advocate Nupur Kumar on behalf of Karpagam stated.

No availability of such interpreters during press briefings, especially at the time of  pandemic and other emergencies and natural disasters, when crucial information is divulged by governments for the knowledge and benefit of the public, is in violation of the Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act and Equal Opportunity Act, Karpagam stated in her petition filed recently.

Centre seeks time for filing sedition reply
New Delhi: The Centre has sought time from the Supreme Court  to file its response on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the colonial era penal law on sedition.  A three-judge bench headed by CJI N V Ramana had on April 27 had directed it to file the reply saying it would commence the final hearing on May 5.      In an application to the court, the Centre said while the draft of the affidavit is ready, it was awaiting confirmation from the competent authority.  ENS

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sign language Disability rights
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp