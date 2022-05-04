Punjab Congress ex-chief Navjot Singh Sidhu mum on letter to Sonia

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday evaded queries on the disciplinary action recommended against him by the state party in-charge Harish Chaudhary. The written recommendation has gone to the party’s disciplinary panel for “perusal”.

Sidhu, instead, sought to deflect the issue by raising the “all-time high” prices of sand in the state, blaming AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal for it. He said the high price of the sand trolley has led to stoppage of construction work. “Kilns are on the verge of closure, and masons and labourers are affected.

During the Congress government, the sand rate was Rs 900 per cubic feet as a trolley came for around Rs 3,600, Sidhu said. “The rate is now Rs 16,000 per trolley. The sand mafia seems to be active under the protection of the AAP government,” Sidhu said.