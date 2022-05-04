RJD's Tejashwi says sorry for Lalu-era ‘mistakes’

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: In what is being described as a political masterstroke, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday “apologised” to the Bhumihars, a dominant upper caste in Bihar, for the actions which antagonised the community during the previous regimes run by his party.

Speaking at a function on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti in Patna, Tejashwi said he would try his level best to mend his ways and would not repeat the mistakes that his father did earlier. “Galti har kisi se hoti hai. Use sudharne ka mauka milna chahiye (people are bound to commit mistakes. They should be given an opportunity to mend themselves),” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition promised that he would never indulge in acts that will antagonise the community. “I have come here to seek your blessings. Let us come together to form a new Bihar,” he said. Tejashwi’s apology comes close on the heels of a section of Bhumihars lending support to RJD candidate Amar Paswan in the recent bypoll for Bochaha (reserved) seat.

The relationship between RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Bhumihars had been a strained one. “Tejashwi has been trying to win the confidence of Bhumihars. That’s why he preferred to keep the image of Lalu Prasad out of the posters in most of his public meetings,” said a political analyst Pramod Kumar.