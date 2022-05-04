STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RJD's Tejashwi says sorry for Lalu-era ‘mistakes’

Use sudharne ka mauka milna chahiye (people are bound to commit mistakes. They should be given an opportunity to mend themselves),” he said.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  In what is being described as a political masterstroke, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday “apologised” to the Bhumihars, a dominant upper caste in Bihar, for the actions which antagonised the community during the previous regimes run by his party.

Speaking at a function on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti in Patna, Tejashwi said he would try his level best to mend his ways and would not repeat the mistakes that his father did earlier. “Galti har kisi se hoti hai. Use sudharne ka mauka milna chahiye (people are bound to commit mistakes. They should be given an opportunity to mend themselves),” he said.

The Leader of the Opposition promised that he would never indulge in acts that will antagonise the community. “I have come here to seek your blessings. Let us come together to form a new Bihar,” he said. Tejashwi’s apology comes close on the heels of a section of Bhumihars lending support to RJD candidate Amar Paswan in the recent  bypoll for Bochaha (reserved) seat.

The relationship between RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Bhumihars had been a strained one. “Tejashwi has been trying to win the confidence of Bhumihars. That’s why he preferred to keep the image of Lalu Prasad out of the posters in most of his public meetings,” said a political analyst Pramod Kumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Tejashwi Lalu Prasad Yadav Patna RJD
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp