STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

There will be direct contest between AAP and BJP in Himachal polls: Jain

At a press conference, he said, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Himachal Pradesh) head and advocate, Anender Singh Nauti, along with his thirty associates have joined the AAP.

Published: 04th May 2022 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Satyendar Jain on Wednesday claimed that there would be a "direct contest" between the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and the BJP during the Himachal Pradesh polls due later this year, and his party will emerge victorious.

At a press conference, he said, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Himachal Pradesh) head and advocate, Anender Singh Nauti, along with his thirty associates have joined the AAP.

Some of the members who joined were present during the press meet.

"With few months to go for the HP polls, the CM of Himachal Pradesh is now going from one place to another, doing inauguration of projects, and telling people what his government will do if voted to power.

He should seek votes on the basis of what has been done by the government," Jain said.

In this poll, there would be a "direct contest" between the AAP and the BJP, while the Congress is nowhere in contention, he claimed.

There is an "intense infighting in Congress party, and some of those who joined AAP on Wednesday, also earlier belonged to Congress," said the AAP leader, also the Himachal Pradesh in-charge of the party.

"About 1,000 people will join AAP when I will visit Paonta Sahib, we will make formal announcements about it," he added.

Jain said, the 31 members who joined AAP on Wednesday, included two former women municipal councillors too.

Asked about the claims that "demolition notices" have been sent to four temples in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area, Jain, also Delhi's home minister, alleged, the BJP is playing "bulldozer politics" and "threatening people with demolition action to induce fear in them".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday had claimed that the BJP-led Central government has initiated a move to demolish four temples in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar area, accusing the saffron party of playing "bulldozer politics" in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here, AAP leader Atishi had said that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had sent "demolition notices" to these four temples, and warned that people of Delhi would not "tolerate" such "goondagardi (hooliganism)" of the BJP.

On the controversial issue of removal of loudspeakers from religious sites, Jain on Wednesday said, this matter pertains to Delhi Police, and BJP should approach them, even as he asserted that during the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and hosting of 'Jagran', special permission is sought.

So, should that be stopped too, he asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Arvind Kejriwal AAP BJP Anender Singh Nauti Bharatiya Kisan Union
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp