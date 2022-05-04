STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Warrant against Raj Thackeray in hate speech of 2008

A court in Maharashtra’s Sangli has issued non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case.

Published: 04th May 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

MNS chief Raj Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A court in Maharashtra’s Sangli has issued non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case. In 2008, the MNS chief was booked under sections 109 and 117 (abetment of commission of offence) of IPC for making inflammatory speeches. While issuing the warrant on April 6, the Judicial Magistrate at Shirala in Sangli district had asked the Mumbai Police commissioner to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court before June 8.

The judge issued the warrant against Thackeray and another MNS leader Shirish Parkar through the Mumbai Police commissioner and Kherwadi Police Station, respectively, as the duo failed to appear themselves before the court.

