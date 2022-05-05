STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

14-year-old allegedly gangraped in Uttar Pradesh's Basti; all accused arrested

The 14-year-old girl from a village in Rudhauli police station area felt the urge to relieve herself late on Wednesday and hence she ventured out to a field.

Published: 05th May 2022 09:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

BASTI: A minor was allegedly gang-raped by three youths when she went out to defecate.

All the three accused were arrested within 24 hours, police said on Thursday.

The 14-year-old girl from a village in Rudhauli police station area felt the urge to relieve herself late on Wednesday and hence she ventured out to a field.

All the accused belong to her village, police said.

On reaching home, the girl recounted the incident to her family members after which a case was lodged under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Soon, the trio was arrested, they said.

Basti Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said shortly after the victim provided the information, he and other higher officials reached the spot and launched an investigation, while the forensic team gathered evidence from the spot.

The victim was later sent to the hospital for medical examination, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Rape Basti Basti Rape Basti Gangrape Uttar Pradesh Gangrape
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp