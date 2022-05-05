5.2 lakh people died of Covid in India till April 28, says report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 5.2 lakh people died due to Covid-19 in India till April 28, 2022, according to the Civil Registration System (CRS). The total number of deaths due to Covid in 2020 was reported to be 1,48,994, while in 2021, the Covid fatality figure was 3,32,492. In 2021, the Covid deaths have touched 42,207 so far. The Union Health Ministry said more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

The CRS in India is a process of continuous, permanent and compulsory recording to vital events – births, deaths, stillbirths. According to the report, birth registration saw a dip, while death registrations soared. It said birth registration decreased by 5.98 lakh in 2020 as compared to the previous year. However, the year 2018 and 2019 saw an increase of 11.65 lakh and 15.51 lakh birth registrations respectively, it added.

The data on death registrations showed that the year 2020 saw an increase by 4.75 lakh as compared to 2019. Also, an increase of 4.87 lakh and 6.90 lakh in death registrations was recorded in the year 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The highest Sex Ratio at Birth based on registered events was reported by Ladakh (1,104) followed by Arunachal Pradesh (1,011), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (984), Tripura (974) and Kerala (969).

India’s Covid case positivity rate has gone past 1% again after over two months as the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,157 infections and 26 deaths, according to the data shared by the health ministry on Monday.