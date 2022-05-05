STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After two-month hiatus, Aeroflot to resume Russia-India flights from May 6

Aeroflot had suspended its scheduled international flight operations on March 8 as aircraft lessors had recalled their planes once Russia began its war against Ukraine on February 24.

Published: 05th May 2022 09:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 09:14 PM   |  A+A-

Flight

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Russian government-run Aeroflot will resume flights between Russia and India from Friday.

Aeroflot had suspended its scheduled international flight operations on March 8 as aircraft lessors -- based out of western countries such as the US, the UK and Europe -- had recalled their planes once Russia began its war against Ukraine on February 24.

"Starting 6th May, 2022, Aeroflot will fly its own Airbus 333 aircraft every Monday and Friday from Delhi (DEL) to Moscow (SVO) with a total seating of 293 passengers in a three-class configuration – business, premium economy and economy," the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aeroflot Russia India Flights
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp