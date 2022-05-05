STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allahabad High Court reserves order on bail plea of Azam Khan

An FIR was lodged against Azam Khan and others for alleged grabbing of enemy property and misappropriation of public money of more than hundreds of crores of rupees.

Published: 05th May 2022 10:50 PM

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail application of Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan in the case of grabbing of enemy property for his Mohammad Ali Jauhar University project.

The order has been reserved by Justice Rahul Chaturvedi.

An FIR was lodged against Khan and others for alleged grabbing of enemy property and misappropriation of public money of more than hundreds of crores of rupees.

The FIR was lodged at police station Azem Nagar in Rampur under the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

It was alleged in the FIR that during the Partition one Imamuddin Qureshi went to Pakistan and his land was recorded as enemy property, but Khan in collusion with others grabbed the 13.842-hectare plot.

