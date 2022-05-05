Army organising symposium to identify indigenous defence technologies and hardware

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Northern Command of the Indian Army is holding a technology Symposium to provide a platform to the Indian vendors so that indigenous technology and hardware can be identified and used in the country's most active areas of operation.

The Army in a statement on Wednesday said, "The symposium will pave the way to identify suitable technologies and products for subsequent trials and induction in Northern Command. As it will provide a unique platform to all vendors to come and showcase their products, innovations and technical capabilities."

In total 160 vendors have been invited. The initiative will enhance the technical knowledge base of the participants through joint Army – Industry participation and acquaint everyone with the prevalent state of the technology.

"It will establish an ecosystem which is one of a kind for promoting an environment for knowledge diffusion on contemporary defence technologies," the Army said.

North Tech Symposium is a major event that is conducted annually and this year it is being conducted after a gap of two years due to COVID.

Northern Command looks after active borders with China and Pakistan along the Line of Actual Control and Line of Control respectively.

In addition, the counter-insurgency and counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir are also under its responsibility.