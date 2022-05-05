Assam woman cop who took on an MLA now sends her fiance to prison

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A daredevil woman cop in Assam, who had grabbed media attention a few months ago by taking on an MLA, has now got her fiance arrested on charges of cheating.

It was only after her engagement that police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha learned the man in her life is an alleged fraudster.

The accused Rana Pogag was arrested based on an FIR lodged by Junmoni. He was produced before a court and the court remanded him in two-day police custody.

The police said Pogag would identify himself before people as an officer of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

“When the accused first met Junmoni, he identified himself as an ONGC officer. They were supposed to get married in November but Junmoni learned he duped some people by promising to give them jobs and contracts in the ONGC,” a police officer told journalists.

“She had checked his bag and recovered some fake seals and documents of the ONGC. So, she lodged an FIR with us. We registered a case and arrested him,” the officer added.

Junmoni said the family members of the accused had visited her residence after last year’s state elections, followed by her engagement on October 8. She was then serving in the river island district of Majuli.

"After engagement, I went back to my place of posting. He lied by stating he got posted in (southern Assam’s) Silchar. When he was not reporting for duty, I had asked for the reasons but he asked me if I wanted him to live away from me,” Junmoni, who is now inspector-in-charge of Nagaon police women cell, said.

She thanked three unnamed persons who had helped her "open my eyes."

In January this year during her stint in Majuli, her telephonic conversation with Bihpuria MLA Amiya Kumar Bhuyan had got leaked on social media, triggering brouhaha.

The police had seized a boat and the MLA asked her to not go after the Mishing tribals, who rely heavily on boats for movement. But she shot back asking how he, despite being an elected representative, could ask the police to “break rules and regulations.”

The movement of single-engine mechanised boats on the Brahmaputra was banned then following a boat mishap.