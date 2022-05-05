STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP government 'hero' in publicity, we were 'zero' as Congress failed to publicise its work: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Ghulam Nabi Azad said the most basic thing that India and the world should work on is improving health and education.

Published: 05th May 2022 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday said the BJP government is "hero" in publicity, while his party and the dispensation led by it were "zero" on that front as they "failed to publicise" their work and achievements.

He was speaking at the Lokmat Times Excellence in Healthcare Awards 2021 here.

Azad said his 42 years as an elected representative, his tenure as the chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and as the Union health minister gave him the "biggest job satisfaction", wherein he undertook several innovations and implemented new ideas for the welfare of the people.

He recalled that he had asked the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to allot him health portfolio when he was made a union minister, to which Singh said that ministry was too small for an experienced leader like him.

"But I was lucky enough as I was made a health minister. I told the PM that I want to do something for the country, want to work in health sector and bring my ideas into execution," he said.

Azad said he brought a basic paradigm shift in the country's health care sector and introduced major changes in land use for building medical colleges, for increasing the age for medical teaching faculty.

Taking the name of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who was on present on the dais, Azad said, "Their government is hero in publicity, but we were zero in publicity...completely zero...It is good, I appreciate them and I blame myself, my government and my party that we failed miserably whatever we did we could not publicise."

The veteran Congress leader said the most basic thing that India and the world should work on is improving health and education.

Azad praised Indian doctors, who he said are hailed across the world for their experience.

Chairman of the editorial board of Lokmat Media Group, Vijay Darda, appreciated the work done by the people in the health care sector during the pandemic and stressed the need to improve health services in rural areas.

Darda hailed Azad for improving the health care services in Jammu and Kashmir during his tenure as the chief minister there, and the work done by him for women's health when he was the Union health minister.

Fadnavis and Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut were awarded 'Excellence in Healthcare Award 2021' in the category of 'Outstanding Service to Society During Covid Pandemic' at the hands of Azad.

The two leaders from Maharashtra also spoke on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Ghulam Nabi Azad Congress
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp