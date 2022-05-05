STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Body of TMC gram panchayat leader recovered in Bengal's Birbhum

The family members of Hasan alleged that he was murdered by a leader of the rival TMC faction in the area, as his influence was growing, the officer said.

Published: 05th May 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The body of a Trinamool Congress gram panchayat leader was Thursday recovered from a roadside at Mallarpur in Birbhum district, a police officer said.

Kazi Nurul Hasan, the member of Mayureswar Gram Panchayat, was taken to hospital where he was declared brought-dead, the officer said.

Hasan had left his residence at Mayureswar area on Wednesday evening and did not return till late in the night, he said.

The family members of Hasan alleged that he was murdered by a leader of the rival TMC faction in the area, as his influence was growing, the officer said.

He said prima facie, it appears that Hasan was hit by a vehicle, but police will explore all angles in connection with the incident.

A district TMC leader said the allegations of infighting were untrue, and demanded a fair probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Birbhum district
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp