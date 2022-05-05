Chandigarh Diary

Harpreet Bajwa By

UN “highly satisfied” with wheat aid to Af

The World Food Programme (WFP) of the UN has put on record its appreciation for the preservation of wheat storage techniques being followed in Punjab. A WFP team also began a visit to the state on March 4 to understand the process of procurement, testing and transportation of wheat to Afghanistan in February-March this year so that a similar SOP can be adopted by the WFP. Double-packing, cleaning and fumigation of the grain are being done before the wheat is sent to the war-ravaged country. The Centre in April revealed it had been conveyed that, “WFP is highly satisfied with the quality of 10,000 MT of wheat provided by India to Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance”.

Public rush to meet youngest legislator in cabinet

Punjab Jails and Cultural Affairs Minister Harjot Singh Bains, the youngest legislator in the state cabinet, is the most sought after minister in the eyes of the public. Last week, in a single day around 1,000 people visited him at his office in the Punjab secretariat as around 450 passes were issued by the reception desk for the minister’s office. A majority of the people who came to visit him on the day were from his own assembly constituency of Anandpur Sahib. Also, on each pass at least two or more people entered. The minister also asserted that no one from the mining mafia was there to meet him.Harjot Singh Bains is also minister for mines and geology.

Power cuts: Farmers storm minister’s residence

Amid farmers’ protests against long power cuts, members of different unions under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee had recently tried to storm the residence of Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in Amritsar. They assembled at the Golden Gate, which is an entrance to the holy city and moved towards the minister’s residence in New Amritsar. However, the stirring farmers were seemingly ‘confused’ as there was no security post or barricade outside the minister’s house – preventing the former lot from locating it initially. It was after a local resident helped them narrow down on the house that they could organise a dharna as planned.

