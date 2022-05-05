Class I student crushed to death by bus on premises of convent school in Uttar Pradesh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a tragic incident arising from sheer carelessness, a six-year-old died at a convent school in Baghpat when the driver of the school bus rammed into him while backing the vehicle on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at Royal Convent Inter College at village Chamrawal under Chandipur police station area of Baghpat. After the victim, Ayush of Class I, came under one of the rear wheels of the bus, school staff rushed the child to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The school authorities then informed his parents and the body was sent to the district government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On hearing about the accident, Baghpat DM Rajpal Yadav and the district's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Raghvendra Singh rushed to the school. According to Chandinagar police sources, the child’s parents and relatives staged a protest alleging that the school management did not inform them immediately about the incident.

While a huge contingent was called from adjoining police stations and deputed in the village, BSA Raghvendra Singh sealed the school. The district administration got an FIR lodged against the management and the driver of the school bus under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligent driving) of the IPC. The driver was arrested immediately, produced in court and sent into judicial custody. The bus has also been seized by the district police authorities.

As per sources, Ayush had just entered the school premises at 7 am when he saw the bus coming. He stopped at the gate to give way to the bus. As the bus driver started reversing the vehicle, he did not see Ayush standing behind and rammed it into him crushing him to death on the spot.

"It is a very unfortunate incident which has claimed an innocent life on the school premises. We have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC on the basis of the complaint given by the family of the victim. We are taking strictest action against all those involved in this incident,” said DM Rajpal Yadav.