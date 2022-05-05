STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Class I student crushed to death by bus on premises of convent school in Uttar Pradesh

After the victim, Ayush of Class I, came under one of the rear wheels of the bus, school staff rushed the child to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival

Published: 05th May 2022 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Road accident

The driver was arrested immediately, produced in court and sent into judicial custody (Express illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a tragic incident arising from sheer carelessness, a six-year-old died at a convent school in Baghpat when the driver of the school bus rammed into him while backing the vehicle on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at Royal Convent Inter College at village Chamrawal under Chandipur police station area of Baghpat. After the victim, Ayush of Class I, came under one of the rear wheels of the bus, school staff rushed the child to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The school authorities then informed his parents and the body was sent to the district government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

On hearing about the accident, Baghpat DM Rajpal Yadav and the district's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Raghvendra Singh rushed to the school. According to Chandinagar police sources, the child’s parents and relatives staged a protest alleging that the school management did not inform them immediately about the incident.

While a huge contingent was called from adjoining police stations and deputed in the village, BSA Raghvendra Singh sealed the school. The district administration got an FIR lodged against the management and the driver of the school bus under section 304 (A) (causing death by negligent driving) of the IPC. The driver was arrested immediately, produced in court and sent into judicial custody. The bus has also been seized by the district police authorities.

As per sources, Ayush had just entered the school premises at 7 am when he saw the bus coming. He stopped at the gate to give way to the bus. As the bus driver started reversing the vehicle, he did not see Ayush standing behind and rammed it into him crushing him to death on the spot.

"It is a very unfortunate incident which has claimed an innocent life on the school premises. We have registered a case under relevant sections of IPC on the basis of the complaint given by the family of the victim. We are taking strictest action against all those involved in this incident,” said DM Rajpal Yadav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Baghpat
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp