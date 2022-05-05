STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Day after getting bail, MP Navneet Rana walks out of Mumbai jail

Amravati MP Navneet Rana will be admitted to Lilavati Hospital after being released from Byculla Jail.

Published: 05th May 2022 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Independent MP Navneet Rana walked out of a jail in Mumbai on Thursday, a day after a court here granted bail to her and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, more than a week after they were arrested in an alleged case of sedition.

After being granted bail on Wednesday, the necessary documents had not timely reached the prisons where they were lodged.

On Thursday, Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha memer from Amravati in Maharashtra, came out of the Byculla women's jail in south Mumbai around 2 pm, an official said. She will be admitted to a private hospital in suburban Bandra for the treatment of an ailment, he said. Her husband is yet to released from the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

The Rana couple was arrested on April 23 by the Khar police here under sections 124 (A) (sedition) and 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

The couple had announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here, which angered workers of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray's party, leading to tension.

The couple later dropped the plan, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city the next day.

But the police, nonetheless, booked them for sedition and 'promoting enmity between different groups', among other offenses.

The special court for hearing cases against MPs and MLAs laid down several conditions while granting them bail on Wednesday.

