Devendra Fadnavis calls Aaditya Thackeray 'Mercedes baby' who never saw any struggle

By PTI

NAGPUR: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hit back at Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, calling him "Mercedes baby" who can not appreciate the struggle of Karsevaks who fought for Ram temple at Ayodhya.

The Shiv Sena leader had reportedly ridiculed Fadnavis over the latter's claim that he was present when the Babri Masjid was demolished in 1992.

Fadnavis must have also taken part in the 1857 rebellion, Thackeray had reportedly said.

"These `Mercedes babies', born with golden spoon in the mouth, never had to do any struggle, nor did they see any struggle," Fadnavis told reporters here.

"Therefore they can certainly make fun of Karsevaks' struggle...lakhs of Karsevaks like us are proud that we were there when the Babri structure was brought down. I personally was there and was a corporator at that time," the former chief minister said."

"I am Hindu, and hence I believe in past life and rebirth. If I had past life, I would be fighting alongside Tatya Tope and Jhansi Ki Rani (Rani Laxmibai) in the 1857 war," Fadnavis said.

"You (in your past life) would have formed alliance with the British because now you have formed alliance with those who do not consider the war of 1857 as freedom struggle," the BJP leader added, without naming Aaditya Thackeray.

Later, speaking at the Lokmat Times Excellence in Healthcare Awards, Fadnavis said he was 22 years old when he visited Ayodhya during the Ram temple agitation, and not 13 years old as stated by some people.