Farmer union leaders meet authorities on 'unfulfilled' demands of Lakhimpur violence victims

Rakesh Tikait reiterated his demand of resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the violence.

Published: 05th May 2022 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LAKHIMPUR KHERI: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and representatives of 23 other farmer unions on Thursday took up with the administration the matter of "unfulfilled" demands of the victims of the last year violence here.

Eight people were killed in the violence on October 3 last year.

Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the Tikunia area.

The other four were two BJP workers, a driver and a journalist.

Tikait along with the other leaders, all part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), also met the family members of the four farmers who are in jail in connection with the killing of the two BJP workers and the driver.

They called on District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman, and apprised them about their demands.

Talking to reporters after their meeting with the district authorities, Tikait said that the SKM delegation apprised the administration about the "unfulfilled" commitments that included compensation to the injured and service to an eligible member of the aggrieved families.

The BKU leader was referring to the agreement between farmers and the administration on October 4 last year.

Tikait said the officials have assured them of speedy disposal of the demands.

On allegations of the family members of the four jailed farmers that SKM leaders have ignored them, Tikait said their anguish is genuine.

However, he added that the matter is in the court and the SKM will explore all legal options and provide all assistance to the four farmers.

Tikait reiterated his demand of resignation of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra over the violence.

He said the SKM will launch an agitation if required to press for the demands.

