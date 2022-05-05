STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J P Nadda heads to Kerala and Telangana to prepare a new pitch for BJP in South

As part of what appears to be a meticulously planned strategy, BJP national president J P Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to the two states on May 5 and 6.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The BJP has now begun efforts to overhaul its affairs in two southern states – Telangana and Kerala. As part of what appears to be a meticulously planned strategy, BJP national president J P Nadda will embark on a two-day visit to the two states on May 5 and 6.

The BJP, the largest national party, did not win a single seat in Left-ruled Kerala. In Telangana, it has just three seats in the Assembly and four MPs. Sources in the BJP said Nadda will take up farmers’ issues in Telangana. The BJP is learnt to have made a comprehensive blueprint for Telangana following growing political acrimony with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in recent times.

The bitterness had stemmed from CM and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao projecting himself as an alternative to PM Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Nadda will also  chair a meeting of the party’s state office-bearers and address a public rally in Mahabubnagar.

In Kerala, he will address a public meeting in Kozhikode and meet leaders, including state chief K Surendran. “Our party chief will discuss socio-political issues and motivate leaders to expose the state government on digital and social platforms,” a leader said.

