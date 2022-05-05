STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, her MLA husband get bail with riders

A special court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband in connection with the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa case.

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana

Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A special court on Wednesday granted conditional bail to Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband in connection with the Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa case. The couple had moved the sessions court seeking bail on a case filed by the Mumbai Police against them on the charges of sedition and promoting enmity among communities. 

Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat said that the court warned the couple against tampering with evidence and committing a similar offence after coming out of the prison. The court also asked the Ranas to deposit bonds of `50,000 each with one or more surety of the same amount. 

“It also forbade the Ranas from speaking to the media about the case. Breach of these conditions will lead to the cancellation of the bail,” Gharat added.
 

