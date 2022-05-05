STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra government capable of dealing with those who disturb social harmony: Balasaheb Thorat on loudspeaker row

Replying to a question on MNS president's defiant stand on the issue of loudspeakers, Balasaheb Thorat said that nobody can give an ultimatum to the government.

Published: 05th May 2022 01:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 01:10 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid a call given by MNS chief Raj Thackeray to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if 'azaans' are played on loudspeakers, senior Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said the government was capable of dealing with those who disturb social harmony.

Replying to a question on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president's defiant stand on the issue of loudspeakers, Thorat told reporters that nobody can give an ultimatum to the government.

He said the ruling MVA works to maintain law and order and the rule of the law.

"For some people, it is not loudspeakers but politics over it is important. The government is not on the back-foot. We are capable of dealing with those who want to disturb social harmony," the Congress leader said.

In his Aurangabad rally held on Sunday, Raj Thackeray had reiterated that if mosques use loudspeakers for 'azaan' (prayer call), then Hanuman Chalisa will be played outside them at a higher volume.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Government Maharashtra Balasaheb Thorat
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp