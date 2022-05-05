Maid thrashed badly in police station; two suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur

By PTI

LALITPUR: Two police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, have been suspended for mercilessly beating a maid in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, police said on Thursday.

A case has been registered against a constable and his wife for thrashing the domestic help at their official residence in Mehrauni area on suspicion of her involvement in a theft at their home.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Imran Ahmad, said that a constable Anshu Patel and his wife first badly beat up their 32-year-old housemaid and her husband at their home.

Later, the constable took her to Kotwali police station where he and a woman sub-inspector again mercilessly beat her up.

Constable Patel and the woman sub-inspector have been suspended, the officer said.

The sordid incident is of May 2 and the FIR was lodged on Wednesday after the kin of the victim staged a protest outside the Kotwali police station.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim was heard saying on private news channels that the constable couple locked her in a room and thrashed using belt after stuffing cloth in her mouth so that her cries do not go outside.

Coming close on the heels of a SHO sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl after she was raped for three days by four persons, the instant case has further put the Lalitpur district police in the soup.