Open talks, announce truce in Ukraine, says Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine amid calls from his Denmark counterpart Mette Frederiksen to use his influence to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the mindless war.

“We have called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and adoption of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the problem,” Modi said after bilateral talks at the Frederiksen’s residence in Mareinborg near Copenhagen. “Denmark condemns Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine.

The scenes at Bucha were disturbing. We want Putin to end the war and would like India to influence Russia in this discussion,” Frederikesen said. As a special gesture, Frederikesen went to the airport to receive Modi, who arrived from Germany.

The two prime ministers had first met in New Delhi last October. They also had a virtual Summit in 2020 following which they entered a Green Strategic Partnership. Modi said there are more than 200 Danish companies operating in India at present in various sectors like wind energy, health, ports, shipping and consultancy.

He added that there are plenty of investment opportunities for Danish companies and pension funds in India’s infrastructure sector and green industries. In the India-Denmark Business forum, Modi emphasised the complementary skillsets of the two economies and invited Danish companies to take advantage of India’s enormous opportunities in areas like green technologies, cold chains, waste to wealth, shipping and ports.

“These days the term FOMO or ‘fear of missing out’ is gaining traction on social media. Looking at India’s reforms and investment opportunities, I can say that those who don’t invest in our nation will certainly miss out,” he said. Modi hoped negotiations on the India-EU Free Trade Agreement will be concluded as soon as possible. Nine bilateral accords were also signed.

Chalo India campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Indian diaspora in Denmark to convince five non-Indian people every year to travel to India. “Start a Chalo India campaign and suggest places they can visit,’’ Modi said in his address to the diaspora