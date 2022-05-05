P Chidambaram heckled for defence of Didi government in case brought by Congress

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram was on Wednesday heckled and chased away by lawyers belonging to his own party after he defended the Trinamool Congress government and a private firm at the Calcutta High Court in a case brought by the state Congress unit.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had filed the case challenging the decision of the Mamata government to sell shares of the state-run Metro Dairy to agroprocessing firm Keventer, alleging corruption worth several crores in the deal.

Chidambaram fought the case on behalf of Keventer, triggering protests by lawyers from the Congress’ legal cell. “The former Union minister was shown black robes and called a Trinamool sympathiser by lawyers from the Congress’s legal cell. He was chased away from the court premises,’’ said a police officer.