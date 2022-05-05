STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Power crisis: Indian Railways cancels 42 passenger trains; some to be restored soon

While 26 mail/express trains have been affected, 16 passenger specials or MEMUs have been affected due to the focus on coal movement.

Published: 05th May 2022 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Railways

Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Railways has cancelled 42 passenger trains in order to prioritise coal rake movement across the country to deal with a shortage of the vital input at thermal power plants, the national transporter said on Thursday.

While 40 of these trains will remain cancelled till May 24, the other two will be restored by May 8.

The transporter, which has prioritised the movement of coal rakes in the last few weeks, has pushed in 86 per cent of its open wagons towards carrying the essential commodity to the power plants.

"The total number of trains cancelled is 40, which includes previously cancelled trains. Total number of trips cancelled is 1,081, which will remain cancelled till May 24," a spokesperson for the Railways said.

While most of the affected trains (34) are in the South East Central Railway zone, the Northern Railways has cancelled eight trains, two of which will be restored by May 8, he said.

While 26 mail/express trains have been affected, 16 passenger specials or MEMUs have been affected due to the focus on coal movement.

The central government expects the electricity demand to rise this month, and hence, wants to move as much coal as possible to the power production plants in various states.

As per official data, following the cancellations, the Railways has raised the average daily loading of coal rakes to over 400 per day, which is the highest in the past five years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Railways India Power Crisis
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp