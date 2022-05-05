STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi says Modi government undervalued LIC

"Why is one of India's most valuable assets being sold at a throwaway price?" the former Congress chief said.

Published: 05th May 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused the Modi government of undervaluing insurance behemoth LIC, asking why one of India's most valuable assets was being sold at a "throwaway price".

State-owned LIC's Initial Public Offering (IPO), the country's biggest ever offer, opened for subscription by retail and institutional investors on Wednesday. The offer will close on May 9 (Monday).

LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue. The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders.

The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, while policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, "13.94 Lakh Employed, 30 Crore Policyholders, 39 Lakh Crore in Assets, World #1 - ROI for Shareholders. Yet, Modi Govt has undervalued LIC."

"Why is one of India's most valuable assets being sold at a throwaway price?" the former Congress chief said.

The Congress last Tuesday had also questioned the pricing of shares, alleging they are undervalued and being offered at throwaway prices at the cost of the trust of 30 crore policyholders.

The LIC public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, was subscribed 90 per cent till noon by investors on the second day of bidding on Thursday.

Of the total, the policyholder portion was subscribed nearly three times while the reserved employees' segment was subscribed 1.8 times, as per the data on stock exchanges.

The government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi LIC Congress IPO BJP PM Modi
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp