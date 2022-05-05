STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul ‘in touch’ with Hardik; no idea, says Patel

However, Hardik told TNIE that so far he had not received any call from the state leadership or any communication about Rahul’s instruction. 

Published: 05th May 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress sources said Rahul has sent a personal message to Hardik asking him to stay on in the party.

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Adivasi Satyagrah rally’ on May 10 in Gujarat’s tribal-dominated Dahod town, the vacationing Congress leader has reached out to Hardik Patel, the disgruntled state Congress working president.

Congress sources said Rahul has sent a personal message to Hardik asking him to stay on in the party. He has also asked the party in-charge and other leaders to reach out to Hardik and sort out differences. Party general secretary Randeep Surjewala confirmed to the media that the leadership has spoken to Hardik Patel.

However, Hardik told TNIE that so far he had not received any call from the state leadership or any communication about Rahul’s instruction. In Delhi, Surjewala told the media that only state in-charge Raghu Sharma could share details of the communication with Hardik. Raghu Sharma didn’t respond to the calls or messages.

PCC chief Jagdish Thakore feigned ignorance about any “instruction” being passed to him. “They may have talked through Raghu Sharma. Hardik is with us and Rahul Gandhi is coming to Dahod on May 10. Hardik works with us as a team; he is not going anywhere.

He is also included in the preparation work for Rahul’s rally,” said Thakore. Angered by the lack of preference given to him by state leadership, Hardik on Monday removed “Congress” from his Twitter bio and a picture of the party symbol from his profile picture.

Rumours have swirled around over Hardik joining the BJP. Hardik had told TNIE that he is upset with the state leadership, especially with Thakore and Gujarat party in-charge Raghu Sharma.
 

