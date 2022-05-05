STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Saibaba temple at Shirdi says it will follow Supreme Court norms on loudspeakers

Trustees of the Saibaba temple at Shirdi said they would follow the Supreme Court's guidelines during the early morning and late night 'aarti'.

Published: 05th May 2022 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Loudspeakers

Loudspeakers (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Amid a row over the use of loudspeakers by mosques and other religious structures in Maharashtra, trustees of the Saibaba temple at Shirdi on Thursday said they would follow the Supreme Court's guidelines during the early morning and late night 'aarti'.

Mosques in the temple town too desisted from using loudspeakers on Thursday morning.

Ahmednagar Police has asked all religious structures in the district, including the Saibaba temple which attracts millions of devotees every year, to implement the Supreme Court's guidelines on loudspeakers, an official said.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's appeal to people to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques if loudspeakers were continued to be used for the `azaan' (Islamic call to prayer) has currently roiled politics in the state.

"As per the SC guidelines, the use of loudspeakers is prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am. We held meetings with various religious places including Saibaba Temple Trust and apprised them of the rule," said a senior police official.

Following the meeting, loudspeaker was not used during the early morning 'kakad aarti' at the Saibaba temple on Thursday morning, he said.

"Likewise, no mosque in Shirdi town used loudspeaker during the early morning 'azaan'," he added.

Bhagyashri Banayat, chief operating officer of the Saibaba Temple Trust, said they will follow all the guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saibaba Saibaba Temple Shirdi Shirdi Saibaba Temple Shirdi Saibaba Supreme Court
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp