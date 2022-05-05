STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shah can't see attacks on women in BJP-ruled states: Mamata

"Mr Shah only wants to cause divorce between Bengali and Hindi speaking communities, between Hindus and Muslims. Please don't play with fire" she added.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is spreading lies about the situation in West Bengal while turning a blind eye to the communal violence and attacks on women in BJP-ruled states.

The Centre is dispatching teams of NHRC and others to West Bengal following various incidents, but not to violence-affected Jahangirpuri in Delhi and UP where women are allegedly being attacked, Banerjee claimed.

"Mr Amit Shah, are you the home minister of West Bengal, or the home minister of the entire country? From your acts, it seems you are solely obsessed with West Bengal," she said.

"Mr Shah only wants to cause divorce between Bengali and Hindi speaking communities, between Hindus and Muslims. Please don't play with fire" she added.

Shah is currently on a visit to West Bengal.

