Shopkeeper saves minor girl from armed mob in Jodhpur

The area around Bhajan ki Chowki, where Manniya lives with her family was unaware of the extent of violence in other parts of the city. The fury of riots soon reached their locality.

Police personnel keep vigil during curfew in Jodhpur on Wednesday (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  When parts of Jodhpur were engulfed in communal clashes on Tuesday, a man saved the life of a 7-year-old girl who was trapped in mindless stone-throwing by miscreants. Showing courage, shopkeeper Ajay Purohit saved Manniya Singhvi even as parts of Jodhpur remained tense.

“My daughter was at home. I have a shop nearby. She came out to tell me to have my food. Within minutes, many people came running toward us with sticks and bars,” recalls Pawan, Manniya’s father. 
As she looked defenseless,  the mob appeared to target her. “Ajay Purohit arrived at the nick of time and saved my daughter. Even though Ajay was repeatedly struck with sticks, he didn’t let go of my daughter. He is my daughter’s saviour,” says Pawan.

Ajay Purohit has a small grocery shop opposite Pawan Singhvi’s. Ajay says a mob armed with sticks and iron bars started hitting anyone who came near them. “Many shops in our locality were looted,” said Ajay. 
“When the miscreants ran to thrash the girl, I jumped in to save her.”

Ajay has suffered serious injuries to his back and waist. Manniya is too traumatized to talk.Around 100 people have been arrested for the clashes between the two communities over the hoisting of a flag on Eid. Areas under 10 police stations of Jodhpur are under curfew and internet services are off. Over a thousand police personnel have been deployed to ensure peace in the historic city.

Nearly 150 held: Cops

As many as 141 people have been arrested so far in connection with communal clashes over the hoisting of a flag before Eid in Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s constituency Jodhpur where a curfew continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The situation is under control and no fresh incident of violence has been reported, police said.

