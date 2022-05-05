Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress disciplinary committee will be meeting on May 6 to decide the course of action against Navjot Singh Sidhu after the Punjab unit submitted a complaint against him for trying to ‘portray himself above the party’.

The disciplinary committee headed by party veteran AK Antony is expected to issue notice to the cricketer-turned-politician and seek his response. Last week, Antony had moved to Kerala but he continues to be part of the panel.

In a cryptic tweet on Wednesday, Sidhu said: “I often listen to talks against me in silence... I have given the right to reply to time,” in an apparent reference to Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary writing to Sonia Gandhi last month seeking disciplinary action.

Chaudhary, in his letter, has attached a note by Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring regarding Sidhu’s current activities. The letter says that Sidhu relentlessly criticised the previous Congress government despite being asked not to do so.

The letter also mentions that when Warring took charge as the state party chief, Sidhu had come to the party headquarters but did not share stage with colleagues. It also mentions Sidhu’s recent meetings with expelled leaders, including former MLAs Surjit Singh Dhiman and Kewal Dhillon. It also talks about Sidhu’s meeting with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, on a day the Congress and Kishor deal was called off.

Earlier in the day, Sidhu slammed the Punjab government over its ‘inaction’ in containing the drug mafia. In one of his tweets, he shared a video of a man allegedly selling drugs at a village in Faridkot district. ‘‘STF and High Court have, on multiple occasions, observed that there is a nexus of drug peddlers, police and politicians which is yet to be broken. Political will (is) absent,” he tweeted.