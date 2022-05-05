Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit seven states in next 3 weeks

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to seven states in the next three weeks as part of a mega cross-country tour, during which he will attend public, political and official events, officials said on Thursday.

Shah, who is currently in West Bengal for a two-day visit, will be travelling to Assam, Telangana, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

He will be visiting Assam on May 9 and 10, during which he will attend several functions, including one to mark the first anniversary of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP government in the state, the officials said.

On May 14, the Union home minister will tour Telangana, where he will address a public meeting in Ranga Reddy district. The meeting will mark the conclusion of the second leg of state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's 'Praja Sangrama Yatra'.

During his visit to Kerala on May 15, Shah is expected to attend meetings of the BJP and also meet with party leaders, apparently in an effort to galvanise the party cadre for the 2024 general elections.

On May 20, Shah will undertake a day-long visit to Uttarakhand, where he will attend both official and party functions, and interact with BJP workers. He will travel to Arunachal Pradesh for two days (May 21-22) to attend a number of official events, the officials said.

On May 27, Shah will tour Maharashtra. He will be visiting Gujarat during May 28-29. In both the states, the Union home minister will attend a number of official and party functions.