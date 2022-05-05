STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union minister Danve says he wishes to see a 'Brahmin' as Maharashtra CM

"So much of casteism has come into politics and that it cannot be ignored. But, there should be a leader who can keep communities together," he said.

Published: 05th May 2022 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD/MUMBAI: Union minister Raosaheb Danve has said he wishes to see a Brahmin community member as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Reacting to it, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said a transgender or an individual belonging to any caste can become the state's CM if he/she has the backing of 145 MLAs (out of 288 Assembly seats in the state).

Danve made the comment on Tuesday night in Jalna while addressing a rally organised by some Brahmin community members on the occasion of Parshuram Jayanti celebration. A dignitary present in the rally demanded that Brahmins be given more representation in local governing bodies.

In response, senior BJP leader Danve said "I just don't want to see Brahmins as corporators or civic body heads, I wish to see a Brahmin as the chief minister of this state." Danve said he had campaigned in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for the Assembly elections held in those states (earlier this year).

"So much of casteism has come into politics and that it cannot be ignored. But, there should be a leader who can keep communities together," he said.

On Thursday, when a reporter asked Ajit Pawar in Mumbai about Danve's remarks, the deputy CM said, "Anyone can become a chief minister. A tritiyapanthi (transgender) or a person from any caste/religion or any woman can be a chief minister by securing majority of 145 MLAs."

Comments

