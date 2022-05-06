AAP, BJP use same 'modus operandi' to silence people: Congress amid Bagga arrest row

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid the raging row over BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest, the Congress on Friday accused the BJP and AAP of conducting "experiments" to deter people from asking questions using the police and said their "modus operandi" is the same.

Asked about the arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani earlier and of Bagga on Friday, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh hit out at the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party, saying first the "holding company" arrested Mevani and then the "subsidiary company" arrested Bagga.

"Understand the chronology, this is not 'sanyog (coincidence) but a proyog (experiment). This is a 'proyog' to tell you that if you ask questions you will be arrested. This is a 'prayog' to say that we are not their (BJP's) B-team," Vallabh said.

"But you (AAP) are their (the BJP's) B-team because you both have the same modus operandi," he alleged.

Asserting one's right to ask questions in a democracy, Vallabh asked why all of a sudden the government of India wants to establish "police raj" In a high-voltage drama, a Delhi Police team took the custody of BJP leader Bagga en route in Kurukshetra from the Punjab Police, which had arrested him from his home in the national capital on Friday.

The Punjab Police team was stopped in Kurukshetra's Pipli, with a Haryana Police official saying they had information that Bagga was "forcibly" detained from his residence.

A Delhi Police team reached Kurukshetra, took Bagga's custody, and left for Delhi, a Kurukshetra police official said over the phone.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police lodged a case of kidnapping after the leader's arrest.