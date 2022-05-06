STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allahabad High Court issues non-bailable warrant against NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari

On April 28, the Allahabad High Court had directed that the matter to be listed on May 4 and Maheshwari was directed to remain present.

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: The Allahabad High Court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against NOIDA CEO Ritu Maheshwari and directed the police to produce her before it next week in a contempt of court case linked to land acquisition.

Justice Saral Srivastava passed the order on Thursday in a contempt plea filed by one Manorama Kuchhal and another person whose land was acquired in 1990 by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) but were not given fair compensation till date.

The court directed the police to produce the NOIDA CEO before it on the next date of hearing on May 13.

On April 28, the court had directed that the matter to be listed on May 4 and Maheshwari was directed to remain present.

But despite the summons, she was not present when the matter was taken up on May 4.

"Considering the fact that the order of Writ Court has not been complied with despite the fact that the possession of the land of the applicants had been taken over by the NOIDA illegally in the year 1990 without paying even a single penny as compensation.

"When the Court summoned the CEO, NOIDA in contempt proceeding, she did not appear before the Court, when the matter was taken up which led her counsel to request the Court not to take up the matter till she reaches the Court as her flight is delayed, this Court finds that such conduct of CEO, NOIDA amounts to deliberate and willful disrespect to the Court, as the Officer of the rank of Chief Executive Officer of a Corporation expected the Court to take up the matter at her mercy, therefore, this Court finds it to be a fit case where non-bailable warrant be issued against the CEO, NOIDA," it observed.

