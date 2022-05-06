STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CM Himanta reviews performance of ministers, MLAs ahead of completing one year in office

The government will complete one year in office on May 10. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a month-long celebration by addressing a rally in Guwahati.

Published: 06th May 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the completion of his BJP-led coalition government’s first year in office, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed its performance at a meeting in Kaziranga on Friday.

All ministers and MLAs of the BJP and its coalition partners – Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) – as well as the BJP’s Northeast general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal and UPPL and Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Bodo attended the meeting.

According to BJP sources, the participants brainstormed on the upcoming developmental programmes.

“As we complete one year of our govt in Assam, it gives me immense pleasure to meet my Cabinet colleagues & legislatures of @BJP4Assam
& allied parties in a day-long session at Kaziranga,” Sarma tweeted.

“Kaziranga session is an opportunity to brainstorm on the series of schemes which will be at the forefront of GoA's dvpt plan & the role of Cabinet colleagues & legislators in proper implementation of schemes as per Hon PM Shri @narendramodi's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he further wrote.

Minister Ashok Singhal said the work accomplished by the state government in the past year was reviewed. He said discussions were also held on the plan of action, initiatives and programmes to be undertaken during the next year.

The government will complete one year in office on May 10. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a month-long celebration by addressing a rally in Guwahati. The ministers will take part in various events across the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp