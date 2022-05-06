Assam CM Himanta reviews performance of ministers, MLAs ahead of completing one year in office

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the completion of his BJP-led coalition government’s first year in office, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed its performance at a meeting in Kaziranga on Friday.

All ministers and MLAs of the BJP and its coalition partners – Asom Gana Parishad and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) – as well as the BJP’s Northeast general secretary (organisation) Ajay Jamwal and UPPL and Bodoland Territorial Council chief Pramod Bodo attended the meeting.

According to BJP sources, the participants brainstormed on the upcoming developmental programmes.

“As we complete one year of our govt in Assam, it gives me immense pleasure to meet my Cabinet colleagues & legislatures of @BJP4Assam

& allied parties in a day-long session at Kaziranga,” Sarma tweeted.

“Kaziranga session is an opportunity to brainstorm on the series of schemes which will be at the forefront of GoA's dvpt plan & the role of Cabinet colleagues & legislators in proper implementation of schemes as per Hon PM Shri @narendramodi's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas,” he further wrote.

Minister Ashok Singhal said the work accomplished by the state government in the past year was reviewed. He said discussions were also held on the plan of action, initiatives and programmes to be undertaken during the next year.

The government will complete one year in office on May 10. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a month-long celebration by addressing a rally in Guwahati. The ministers will take part in various events across the state.