Bhima Koregaon clash: Pawar blames Fadnavis

The commission, set up by the state government, is looking into the reasons behind the violence that claimed a life and injured many on January 1, 2018.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Appearing before the Bhima Koregaon Inquiry commission on Thursday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar blamed the erstwhile BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis for the Bhima Koregaon violence. “The police controlled by Devendra Fadnavis did not respond quickly when this violence happened,” Pawar said.

The commission, set up by the state government, is looking into the reasons behind the violence that claimed a life and injured many on January 1, 2018. Riots had taken place at Koregaon Bhima village where thousands had gathered to commemorate a battle that took place in 1818.

The British had erected a Vijay Stambh as a memorial for the soldiers killed in the war against the Peshwas on January 1, 1818.Referring to the Vijay Stambh, Pawar said, “In my personal opinion, the Vijay Stambh at Koregaon should be notified as an archaeological monument. Its possession should be taken over by the state after paying compensation to the Malvadkar family who is the current caretaker.”

Pawar also said the Maharashtra government should raise a war memorial to honour the soldiers who have laid down their lives in various wars since India’s Independence. Advocate Ashish Satpute appearing for the commission and advocate Niteen Pradhan appearing for Milind Ekbote asked Pawar about his opinion on the sedition law. Pawar said since he is an MP, he would raise it in the Parliament.

