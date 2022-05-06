BJP worker found dead in Kolkata, Amit Shah to visit his residence

By PTI

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal, will visit the home of a BJP worker who died in "mysterious" circumstances at Kashipur area of north Kolkata on Friday.

The body of Arjun Chowrasia, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader of the Kashipur area, was found hanging inside an abandoned building in Ghosh Bagan area, police said.

The BJP has alleged that he was murdered by the ruling TMC, which has denied the charge.

A senior state BJP leader said Shah, who is on a two-day visit to the state, will visit Chowrasia's residence this afternoon.

"He was an efficient party worker. We found him dead this morning. He was to be part of a bike rally that was to be taken out from Kolkata airport to welcome Amit Shah Ji," state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Another senior BJP leader said Shah was upset after hearing the news.

"Shah Ji told us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport and said he will visit the spot and Chowrasia's residence," he said.

He will arrive in the city from north Bengal on the second leg of his two-day visit.

Refuting the BJP charge, TMC MP Santanu Sen said, "The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter".

The police said an investigation has started into the incident.

Chowrasia's family has demanded a CBI inquiry into his death, while BJP activists staged a protest as the police tried to take away his body from the spot.

A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the situation.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar said, "It is shameful that a BJP worker was mercilessly killed and that when the union home minister is in the state.

Law and order have broken down completely in the state".

TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh wondered whether it was a case of suicide or killing due to infighting in the saffron camp to create an issue during Shah's visit.

"It is a well-crafted screenplay by the saffron camp," he said.

Shah had on Thursday slammed the TMC government over the killings of BJP workers in the state.