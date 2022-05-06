British rule felt better, taunts Sanjay Raut after Kirit Somaiya's remarks on Navneet Rana's jail treatment

By PTI

MUMBAI: Attacking the BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said British rule "felt better" than the existing regime in the country.

He was responding to a remark about "mafia jailors" made by BJP leader Kirit Somiya, who has been routinely making allegations against the MVA government and Shiv Sena in particular.

Somaiya had said Independent MP Navneet Rana was given the kind of treatment in jail that the British used to for prisoners in their time.

"Looking at the regime in the country at present, it feels British rule was better," Raut said.

"Uddhav Thackeray's mafia jailors gave Navneet Rana the kind of treatment that English jailors would give. I will brief the BJP leadership and also the Lok Sabha Speaker," Somaiya said in New Delhi on Friday.

Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested on April 23 by Khar police here under sections 124 (A) and 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code.

The couple had said they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here, which angered workers of the Shiv Sena.

The couple later dropped the plan.

Special court judge R N Rokade, while granting bail to the lawmaker couple on Wednesday, held that prima facie at this stage the charge under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 124(A) (sedition) was not made out against the couple.

The Sena has been alleging misuse of central agencies by the BJP at the Centre.

Incidentally, Raut's properties too were attached by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to an alleged Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam.