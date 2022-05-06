STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh CM's public feedback drive: 3 forest department officials suspended after villagers complain

In a video clip of the programme, the Chhattisgarh CM can be heard issuing directions for their suspension and then asking two officials were present there to leave.

Published: 06th May 2022 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

RAIPUR: Continuing his crackdown on officials for alleged negligence in implementing government schemes, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday ordered the suspension of three forest officials, including a Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), during his public interaction drive in the state's Surajpur district.

Soon after the CM's directive, the state forest and climate change department issued suspension orders of Surajpur DFO Manish Kashyap, who is a 2015 batch Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer, Superintendent of Semarsot Wildlife Sanctuary Budhsai Bhagat and Forest Range Officer (Ghui Range-Surajpur) S Sanskriti Barle.

Bhagat was then posted as Sub Divisional Forest Officer in Surajpur.

As a part of his constituency-wise drive, called 'Bhent Mulaqat', to seek direct feedback from people about the functioning of his government and implementation of welfare schemes, Baghel on Friday reached Govindpur village in Pratappur assembly segment which falls in Surajpur, a government official said.

"On getting complaints from villagers related to setting up 'gauthan' under Avarti Charai Scheme, the CM ordered suspension of the officials," he said.

In a video clip of the programme, the CM can be heard issuing directions for their suspension and then asking two officials were present there to leave.

"Those responsible (for laxity) will be suspended. Government schemes are aimed at the welfare of people and farmers but they (pointing towards officials) are making a mockery of it," the CM said.

As per the suspension orders, these officials allegedly showed indifference towards setting up 'gauthan' (places in villages where cattle are kept in daytime) under a scheme of the forest department.

On the first day of his visit to Kusmi in Balrampur district on Wednesday, the CM had suspended Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) of Kusmi Nagar Panchayat, while some other officials, including two patwaris (village level revenue officer), were also suspended on his direction over two days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh CM Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
BJP IT cell continues to chase Rahul Gandhi: New video takes to Twitter
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50
Officials found rotten fish in eight of the 50 boxes that arrived in a truck from Kanyakumari on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kerala Food Safety Department seizes 200kg of rotten sardine from Kasaragod fish market
Zomato. (File Photo)
Zomato eats up investors' wealth by Rs 88,000 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp