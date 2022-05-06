STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Communal tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara

The flare up happened after two youngsters from one community were attacked by about a dozen masked bike-borne assailants.

Handcuffs, Arrest

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Days after communal clashes rocked Jodhpur, tension erupted in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Wednesday night. The flare up happened after two youngsters from one community were attacked by about a dozen masked bike-borne assailants.

The youths were not just beaten black and blue but the assailants also set on fire a bike parked outside a shrine. To prevent the spread of rumours, the district administration has suspended internet services and deployed additional forces in the area.

Police said the two youth were sitting outside a shrine in Sanganer town when some masked assailants came on four bikes and started thrashing them. The assailants later poured petrol on a bike and set it on fire. As soon as police got information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and admitted the youth to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital.

As the news of the incident reached the public through social media and other sources, a crowd gathered outside the hospital and started shouting slogans demanding the arrest of the assailants.  Bhilwara SP Adarsh Sidhu said the reason behind the attack on the youths is yet to be ascertained. Bhilwara Collector Ashish Modi said CCTV footage of nearby areas is being scanned to nab the accused.  The Ajmer divisional commissioner has ordered suspension of mobile internet services from 4 am on Thursday till 4 am on Friday. 

 Gehlot claims BJP ‘plot’
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the BJP and RSS of “plotting” the communal clashes that have taken place recently across the country, including four incidents in Rajasthan over the past month.  He also challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to form a committee to hold independent probe into the riots that erupted in 7 states in the past few weeks.

After thrashing youth, attackers set bike on fire
Police said two youth were sitting outside a shrine in Sanganer town when some masked assailants came on four bikes and started thrashing them. The assailants later poured petrol on a bike and set it on fire. As soon as police got information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and admitted the youth to hospital

