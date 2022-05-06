EC notice to Hemant’s brother, tweets BJP MP

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: Three days after the Election Commission sent a notice to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for holding a mining lease, the opposition BJP on Thursday claimed that the poll panel has sent another notice to Hemant’s brother and Dumka MLA Basant Soren in a matter related to office of profit.

Godda MP Nishikant Dubey tweeted that being a complainant, the BJP has also been served a copy of the notice. Even though there is no official confirmation, Basant is said to have been asked why his membership of the Jharkhand Assembly should not be terminated under section 9 A of the Representation of People’s Act as he is involved in private business. He has been directed by the EC to reply to the showcause notice latest by May 12.

“There is new information; the Election Commission has sought explanation from CM Hemant Soren’s younger brother and MLA Basant Soren, why his membership in Jharkhand Assembly should not be terminated. A copy of the notice has also been served to BJP,” Nishikant Dubey in his tweet.

The EC had on Monday also issued a notice to Hemant Soren asking to explain why action shouldn’t be taken against him for having a mining lease issued in his favour, which prima facie violates Section 9A of the Representation of People’s (RP) Act 1951. Soren has been asked to reply by May 10.